Kim Kardashian to host Spotify podcast on criminal justice – Public Radio of Armenia

Kim Kardashian West has signed an exclusive podcasting deal with Spotify that will cover themes of wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will co-host and co-produce the podcast.

An investigation into the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted for a triple homicide in 1994 by television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi will be the subject of the show, according to the Journal.

