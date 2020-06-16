Iran confirms 2,563 new coronavirus cases in one day | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,563, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 192,439, the Armenian Embassy in Iran said.

115 more patients have died. The death toll has reached 9,065.

2,815 people are in serious condition.

2,085 citizens recovered in the past one day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 152,975.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

