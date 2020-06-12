Two suspects who threatened Hrant Dink Foundation face up to 26 years in prison

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has completed its investigation into the threatening messages sent to Hrant Dink Foundation, Bianet news outlet reported.

According to the source, the indictment issued by the prosector’s office has charged two arrested suspects, Huseyin Ateş and Ersin Başkan, of “threat.” Nine people have been cited as complainants in the indictment including Hrant Dink Foundation executive board chair, members, executives and attorney Fethiye Çetin.

The source reminds that on May 29, Hrant Dink Foundation released a written statement for the press and announced that Rakel Dink, the wife of late journalist Hrant Dink, and the attorneys of the foundation received death threats via email on May 27 and 28. The foundation indicated that it notified Şişli District Security Directorate and İstanbul Governor’s Office of the threats.

“The email included the phrase ‘We may turn up one night, when you least expect it’, a slogan used boastfully in certain circles, and the very same slogan we were well used to hearing before Hrant Dink was so publicly assassinated, and with the knowledge of official bodies, on 19 January 2007.

