Cross on cupula of Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin to be reinstalled on June 14

The subsequent stage of works for fortification of the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin has drawn to an end (the cupula of the cathedral has been capitally renovated).

On June 14, on the occasion of the Feast of the Catholic Church of Holy Etchmiadzin, the new cross on the cupula of the Mother Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin will be consecrated by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and will be reinstalled on the cupula.

https://news.am/eng/news/584954.html