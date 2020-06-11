President of Artsakh holds phone talk with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation on June 11 with His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Harutyunyan and His Holiness Garegin II discussed the cooperation programs with the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, as well as issues relating to the church-state relations and the spiritual life in Artsakh. They also touched upon the ongoing efforts aimed at preventing the spread of the pandemic.

The President of Artsakh thanked His Holiness Garegin II for the constant support provided to Artsakh and expressed a wish to visit the Mother See in the near future.

The phone talk was held at the initiative of the Artsakh President.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1018154/