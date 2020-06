Meteorologist: Tornado noticed in Armenia’s Gavar (PHOTO)

Head of the Meteorological Center of the Hydromet Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia Gagik Surenyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“A short while ago, a tornado was noticed in the city of Gavar, a rare meteorological phenomenon in Armenia. Photo by Edgar Stepanyan.”

