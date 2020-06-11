Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem wins lawsuit in Turkey

The administrative court of Ankara, Turkey, has ruled in favor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem in connection with the status of the Mor Yakup Foundation, which was established in the Ottoman era and governed by the patriarchate.

The Directorate General of Foundations of Turkey had recognized Mor Yakup Foundation as “confiscated” and sold its property in various ways, Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul reported.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem had filed a lawsuit regarding the “confiscated” status of the Mor Yakup Foundation, but the Turkish administrative court had denied the lawsuit, after which the patriarchate had appealed to the Turkish Constitutional Court, which had decided to send lawsuit back to the administrative court and reconsider the case.

And the administrative court of Ankara, after examining the case, decided to cancel the “confiscated” status of Mor Yakup Foundation, which enables to get the property back by law.

The Directorate General of Foundations of Turkey, however, can appeal this decision in favor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

https://news.am/eng/news/584513.html