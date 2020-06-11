91-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, June 11./TASS/. A ninety-one-year-old woman hospitalized with coronavirus, has recovered and was discharged from a clinic in Artashat, a city in Armenia’s Ararat region, on Thursday, region’s governor Garik Sarkisyan blogged on Facebook.

“Ninety-one-year-old Roza Martirosyan, diagnosed with coronavirus, has just been discharged from a clinic in Artashat. She is a mother of five children, having 32 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She did not know who she had contracted the virus from, but says that there were a lot of infected persons among her neighbors,” the governor wrote.

The coronavirus situation remains tense in Armenia. Up to 400 new cases were reported daily over the past week, while the total number of infections has amounted to more than 14,600.

