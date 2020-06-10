“Urartu. Forgotten Kingdom” film on Spanish television

The Spanish RTVE TV channel will broadcast “Urartu. Forgotten Kingdom” film.

This was reported by “Infoteka24”, citing the film’s producer, director and founder of “HAYASA” cultural-educational center Tigran Manasyan. The film’s director, Vaga Vardanyan represented the story of one of the world’s oldest states, Urartu.

The Bible refers to Urartu as the land of Ararat. According to the Bible, Noah’s ark stopped on the Urartu Mountains on Mount Ararat.

“The people of Urartu are the inheritors of the ancient knowledge of the universe and, along with the Sumerians, had a developed culture, economy, astronomy and religious life. The kings of Urartu fought against Assyria and one of the largest powers in the ancient world was created. Urartu is perhaps one of the most mysterious and fascinating states in the history of the Old World”, it is mentioned in the description of the film.

Historians, archaeologists and specialists in the history of the ancient world also took part in the filming process.

Among them were Ashot Melkonyan from the Institute of History of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia, Mikhail Piotrovsky from the Hermitage, Irving Finkel from the British Museum.

