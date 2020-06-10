The visit of the Ecumenical Patriarch to Cappadocia has been canceled

The cancellation of the visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Cappadocia was announced by the Protosyncellus Office of the Patriarchate.

According to a statement, “because of the continuing danger of the coronavirus pandemic and the responsibility for protecting the health of pilgrims, it has been decided that the annual pilgrimage to Cappadocia will be postponed to a later time this year.

There will be a new announcement.”

It is recalled that the Ecumenical Patriarch was to visit Cappadocia on June 20, as part of his now established pilgrimage to the region for 20 years.

In particular, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, accompanied by archpriests from abroad and at home, and by members of the Patriarchal Court, would preside over the Vespers service on Saturday, June 20, at 6:00 p.m. at the Presentation of the Virgin Mary Holy Metropolitan Church in Anakou (Kaymaklı).

On Sunday, June 21, he would preside over the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Eustathios in the town of İncesu.

The Ecumenical Patriarch has received an invitation from the mayor of that city to visit the municipality.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/the-visit-of-the-ecumenical-patriarch-to-cappadocia-has-been-canceled/?fbclid=IwAR37tl3WdU1BzNZR5dEJR3_us3oCL50Nzp8TaLoJ5JhTo7EpN3jrFEZePyY