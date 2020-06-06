“Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival receives EFFE Label 2019-2020

The renowned international jury has chosen the “Yerevan Perspectives” Music Festival to receive the prestigious “EFFE Label 2019-2020” of the “Europe for Festivals, Festivals for Europe” organization.

As the Festival press service said in a statement, “EFFE Label 2019-2020” is awarded under the auspices of the European Union.

To note, the EFFE Label is Europe’s quality stamp for remarkable arts festivals showing their engagement in the field of the arts, community involvement and international openness.

“Yerevan Perspectives” International Music Festival is an annual, year-round festival that along with inviting prominent musicians to Armenia organizes special projects in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Armenia. The festival was founded in 2000 by composer Prof. Stepan Rostomyan as “Perspectives XXI” (was renamed to “Yerevan Perspectives” in 2010) – as the first art festival in Armenia after the independence from Soviet Union.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/06/Yerevan-Perspectives-2020/2305390