Pokrig.Org: Online Fairy Tales in Western Armenian

The website pokrig.org is an online portal of fairy tales that are combined for Armenian children of two age groups: four to seven and eight to eleven. The stories are in Western Armenian. “The portal contains both classical Armenian fairy tales (of Tumanyan, Khenkoyan, Agayan and many others) and translations from William Saroyan, Oscar Wilde and others, as well as stories composed by modern authors,“ Sarin Akbas, the translator of the site said in a interview on Skype.

The site was established in 2014 by the Karagozyan School of Constantinople, which was celebrating its centennial that year. With Karagozyan being the sponsor of the website for the first three years, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation later joined the effort. The fairy-tales have voice-overs and come with beautiful animations. Most of the site visitors are from Constantinople, but there are others also from Armenia, U.S., Canada, Argentina, Australia, Middle East and even the Far East. Sarin says that they added a glossary list to the fairy tales to explain potentially unknown words.

Haykaram Nahapetyan

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/67271/pokrig-org-online-fairy-tales-in-western-armenian