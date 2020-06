Armenia Records 12364 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 547 in the past 24 hours, reaching 12364, the Center for Control and Prevention of Diseases said on Saturday.

According to the center, a total of 3720 patients have recovered, 8385 are getting treatment.

The coronavirus death toll reached 190, deaths among Covid-19 patients from other illnesses reached 69.

