Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools Announces Scholarship Fund for Students

GLENDALE—The Board of Regents is pleased to announce the launch of our Prelacy Armenian Schools campaign, aimed at engaging our extended community about the history, success and evolution of Western Prelacy Armenian Schools. We are also eager to share the launch of our new Scholarship Fund, established to assist students whose families have been impacted by COVID-19.

For the past 55 years, Prelacy Armenian Schools have served as pillars of our community. They have educated the next generation of Armenian American youth and have contributed to the development of smart, innovative and successful future community members. Especially through these trying times, the Board of Regents is committed to supporting our schools in their unwavering dedication to serve our students at their fullest potential.

“Our campaign is an important undertaking to share with our community all the valuable work and resources that our Prelacy Schools offer our students and their families,” said Lisa Gaboudian, Chairwoman of the Board of Regents of Prelacy Armenian Schools. “Through our newly established Scholarship Fund we hope to garner the support of our community in meeting the needs of students whose families are struggling due to the pandemic. We urge our community members to join us in this important work, and invest in our collective future by donating to the Scholarship Fund.”

In recent months the challenges brought by COVID-19 were met with unwavering commitment and collaboration on behalf of our teachers, staff, administrators and local school board members. The Board of Regents commends them for their displayed agility and ability to lead. We would also like to thank our parents and students for their patience and dedication. Our family of Prelacy Armenian Schools is strong and seeks to reach new heights for you and because of you.

In upcoming summer months, the Board of Regents plans to work closely with our School and Preschool administrators to plan for the 2020 – 2021 academic year. The Board’s goal for the next academic year is to build upon the evaluation of our distance learning programs, and based on our experiences, move forward with a more comprehensive plan to ensure maximized learning for our students, while always having their safety as our top priority.

Those who wish to make a donation to the Scholarship Fund can do so by visiting the Board of Regents website, prelacyschools.org, where they can choose a specific school or general fund to dedicate their donation. We encourage the community to visit the website for updates on news, school milestones, events, and other related information regarding Prelacy Armenian Schools.

