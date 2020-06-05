Armenian book of prayers the most popular item on British Library’s Endangered Archives website – Public Radio of Armenia

An Armenian book of prayers by Grigor Narekatsi (Gregory of Narek) has been the most popular item on the Endangered Archives website for three months running, the program says in a Twitter post.

The most popular item on the EAP website for 3 months running now – this Armenian book of prayer printed in 1832- Նարեկ։ Գիրք աղօթից [Narek.Girq aghotits].

There are over 4000 Armenian books and periodicals in this collection, all available online.https://t.co/RbYzPtdoFC pic.twitter.com/RfKbi0FhRW — Endangered Archives (@bl_eap) June 4, 2020

Endangered Archives Programme at the British Library help preserve vulnerable archives

There are over 4,000 Armenian books and periodicals in this collection, all available online.

