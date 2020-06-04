Armenophobic propaganda by Azerbaijan demonstrates its top leadership not prepared for peace – MFA

Armenian foreign ministry has commented on the recent anti-Armenian statements made by the Azerbaijani high leadership and state agencies. “It seems that the Azerbaijani leadership is attempting desperately to exceed its previous Armenophobic statements, which is not an easy task to do amid its decades-long anti-Armenian consistent discourse,” Spokesperson at the ministry of foreign affairs Anna Naghdalyan has stated, according to the released text by the ministry press service.

“It is noteworthy that the authoritarian leadership of Azerbaijan, which promotes hatred among its people and puts forward war threats, instrumentalized the fighting against COVID-19 to commit massive human rights violations in its country. Recently, a number of reputable international and regional organisations have raised their voice against these practices of Azerbaijan.

Nevertheless, even though the Armenophobic propaganda and war threats of Azerbaijan are meant for domestic consumption, they seriously undermine the peace process and demonstrate that not the population, but the top leadership of Azerbaijan is not prepared for peace,” the statement read in part.

Naghdalyan notes that the anti-Armenian actions of the leadership of Azerbaijan have already received their legal assessment by the international bodies, referring to the ECHR ruling on “Makuchyan and Minasyan vs Azerbaijan and Hungary” case that condemned Azerbaijan’s racist policy.

“The current authorities of Azerbaijan, which consider Armenophobia as the main source of their legitimacy and domestic consolidation, pose a threat not only to Artsakh, Armenia and all Armenians, but also to regional peace and security. The security system of Artsakh and Armenia is comprehensive and consolidated enough to effectively address and confront such threats,” the statement read.

Panorama.AM