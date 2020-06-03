Scholas Occurrentes: Virtual Meeting with the Pope on June 5

ANNE KURIAN

On June 5, 2020, World Environment Day, Pope Francis will take part in a “virtual” meeting of the Scholas Occurrents Pontifical Foundation for Education.

Given the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting online will bring together young people, parents and teachers of the whole world, beginning at 3:00 pm (Rome time).

Leaders, as well as personalities of sport, art, and technology will also be present, in addition to the Holy Father who will give a message.

A Pontifical Foundation sine 2013 — under the impetus of the Argentine Pope –, within the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Scholas Occurrentes works with children in difficulty, promoting educational strategies that enable them to blossom through sport, art, and technology. It is present today in 190 countries and its network brings together all religious Confessions.

https://zenit.org/articles/scholas-occurrentes-virtual-meeting-with-the-pope-on-june-5/