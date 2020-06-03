Ayvazovsky’s ‘Neopolitan Gulf’ fetches $2.89 at Sothbey’s

‘Neopolitan Gulf’, an inspirational painting by Russian-Armenian marine artist Hovhannes (Ivan) Ayvazovsky (1817-1900), was sold for $2.89 million at Sothbey’s, RIA Novosti reports, citing the auction house.

The canvas, dating from 1879, was originally estimated at £800,000-£1.2 million, a twofold lower value compared to the final auction price.

The auction featured also paintings by Konstantin Makovsky, Alexei Savrasov, Nicholas Roerich, Pyotr Konchalovsky, Alexander Gerasimov, etc., securing proceeds worth £5.6 million.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/06/03/ayvazovsky/3306618