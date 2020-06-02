Heghnar Zeitlian-Watenpaugh Shortlisted for Saroyan Prize

The 2020 William Saroyan International Prize for Writing Shortlist Announced

The Stanford Libraries has announced the shortlist for the ninth William Saroyan International Prize for Writing (Saroyan Prize), a Prize intended to encourage new or emerging writers and honor the Saroyan literary legacy of originality, vitality and stylistic innovation. The Prize recognizes newly published works of both fiction and non-fiction. $5,000 will be awarded in each category. Winners and finalists will be announced in late summer/early fall. The Saroyan Prize shortlist is as follows:

Fiction

Friday Black (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2018)

by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Tonic and Balm (Shade Mountain Press, 2019)

by Stephanie Allen

The Deeper the Water the Uglier the Fish (Two Dollar Radio, 2018)

by Katya Apekina

The Hundred Wells of Salaga: A Novel (Other Press, 2019)

by Ayesha Harruna Attah

This Mournable Body: A Novel (Graywolf Press, 2018)

by Tsitsi Dangarembga

Some Trick (New Directions, 2019)

by Helen DeWitt

My Old Faithful: Stories (University of Massachusetts Press, 2018)

by Yang Huang

This Is Not a Love Song: Stories (Little, Brown and Company, 2019)

by Brendan Mathews

Aerialists: Stories (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2019)

by Mark Mayer

Winter Kept Us Warm: A Novel (Counterpoint Press, 2019)

by Anne Raeff

Once Removed: Stories (University of Georgia Press, 2019)

by Colette Sartor

Carry You: Stories (Autumn House Press, 2018)

by Glori Simmons

In West Mills: A Novel (Bloomsbury Publishing, 2019)

by De’Shawn Charles Winslow

The History of Living Forever: A Novel (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2019)

by Jake Wolff

Non-Fiction

No Turning Back: Life, Loss, and Hope in Wartime Syria (W.W. Norton & Company, 2018)

by Rania Abouzeid

Human Rights and Wrongs: Reluctant Heroes Fight Tyranny (Sunshot Press, 2018)

by Adrianne Aron

Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, and Me (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019)

by Adrienne Brodeur

How to Write an Autobiographical Novel: Essays (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2018)

by Alexander Chee

The Last Whalers: Three Years in the Far Pacific with a Courageous Tribe and a Vanishing Way of Life (Little, Brown and Company, 2019)

by Doug Bock Clark

Homesick: A Memoir (Unnamed Press, 2019)

by Jennifer Croft

Neruda: The Biography of a Poet (Ecco/HarperCollins, 2018)

by Mark Eisner

Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Upstairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation (Liveright Publishing, 2018)

by Robert W. Fieseler

A Wilder Time: Notes from a Geologist at the Edge of the Greenland Ice (Bellevue Literary Press, 2018)

by William E. Glassley

Night in the American Village: Women in the Shadow of the U.S. Military Bases in Okinawa (The New Press, 2019)

by Akemi Johnson

Russia’s 20th Century: A Journey in 100 Histories (Bloomsbury Academic, 2019)

by Michael Khodarkovsky

In the Dream House: A Memoir (Graywolf Press, 2019)

by Carmen Maria Machado

Why We Fight: One Man’s Search for Meaning Inside the Ring (Ecco/HarperCollins, 2019)

by Josh Rosenblatt

The Sun Is a Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds (Little, Brown Spark, 2019)

by Caroline Van Hemert

The Missing Pages: The Modern Life of a Manuscript, from Genocide to Justice (Stanford University Press, 2019)

by Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh

Congratulations to the authors and publishers!

The Saroyan Prize is a biennial competition jointly awarded by the Stanford Libraries and the William Saroyan Foundation. It commemorates the life, legacy and intentions of William Saroyan – author, artist, dramatist, composer – and is intended to encourage new or emerging writers, rather than to recognize established literary figures. The 2018 winners were Hernan Diaz (In the Distance, Coffee House Press, 2017) for the fiction category, and Robert Moor (On Trails: An Exploration, Simon & Schuster, 2016) for the non-fiction category.

The Prize engages over 200 Stanford alumni and friends who participate as readers and judges. “In this time of uncertainty, we are inspired by the hundreds of authors who submitted their work and we are grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who helped keep the 2020 Prize viable,” said Michael Keller, vice provost and university librarian at Stanford.

This year’s distinguished judging panel for fiction consists of award-winning authors Sumbul Ali-Karamali, Elizabeth McKenzie and Patrick Hunt. The non-fiction panel includes author and 2005 Saroyan Prize winner, Mark Arax, author and 2016 Saroyan Prize winner Lori Jakiela, and Hank Saroyan, writer, performer, and nephew of William Saroyan. More information on our judges can be found here.

Literary fiction, including novels, short story collections, and drama, are eligible for the Saroyan Fiction Prize. Literary non-fiction of any length is eligible for the Saroyan Non-fiction Prize, most particularly writing in the Saroyan tradition: memoirs, portraits and excursions into neighborhood and community. Entries in either category are limited to English language publications that are available for individual purchase by the general public.

William Saroyan, an American writer and playwright, is a Pulitzer Prize and Academy Award winner best known for his short stories about humorous experiences of immigrant families and children in California. Much of Saroyan’s other work is clearly autobiographical, although similar in style and technique to fiction. Saroyan was the fourth child of Armenian immigrants. He battled his way through poverty and rose to literary prominence in the early 1930s when national magazines began publishing his short stories, such as The Daring Young Man On The Flying Trapeze, My Name Is Aram, Inhale & Exhale, Three Times Three, and Peace, It’s Wonderful. Saroyan soon moved on to writing plays for Broadway and screenplays for Hollywood, including: My Heart’s in the Highlands, The Time of Your Life, The Beautiful People, and The Human Comedy.

Monday, June 1, 2020

