Putin wishes Armenian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, a quick recovery and congratulated him on his birthday, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

“The Russian president congratulated the Armenian prime minister on his birthday and conveyed words of support and wishes him and his family a speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection,” it said.

