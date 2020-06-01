FIDE Top 100 players feature five Armenian grandmasters

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian maintained the seventh spot on the latest World Chess Federation (FIDE) ratings, the National Olympic Committee reported. Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen continues to top the list of 100 strongest chess players of the world, the source said.

Four other Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargissian, Karen Grigoryan, Hrant Melkumyan and Sergei Movsesian rank 53rd, 71st, 77th and 99th on the list, respectively.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/06/01/FIDE-Armenian-grandmasters/2301808