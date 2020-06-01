AYF Statement in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter

The Armenian Youth Federation Western United States (AYF-WUS) stands in solidarity with the Black community in their struggle to bring justice to George Floyd. There are countless Black lives taken away due to police brutality too often. Enough is enough.

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was pinned to the ground while a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee down on to Floyd’s neck—until he killed him. It was overwhelmingly apparent Floyd grasped for air. Despite Floyd’s plea that he could not breathe, Minneapolis police officer carried on with his violence until he killed an innocent man. On May 29, the officer responsible for killing Floyd was finally arrested, three days later, further proving the lax, negligent, and racist mentality of the system in regard to the Black community.

Consequently, the Black Lives Matter movement, and many others from all backgrounds, have rightfully taken their demands to the streets. Many communities stand in solidarity with the Resistance to honor the endless count of Black lives wrongly taken away by law enforcement who are supposed to protect and serve—not threaten and murder. A month prior to George Floyd’s murder, the world learned Ahmaud Arbery, another unarmed black man, was assassinated by two white supremacists in Georgia. The world also learned police officers in Kentucky forced entry into the home of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, senselessly killing her while the true suspect in question was already in custody. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are not isolated events. This is the result of systematic racism.

As comrades of justice, we stand with those who are oppressed and seek their own justice. As Armenian Americans, we must stand up for our fellow citizens, our neighbors, the Black community. When we speak of Liberation, we demand the end of all forms of oppression, including the fight for those whose lives are at-risk of racism and bigotry. We encourage members of our community to engage in anti-racist education, as it will truly enable us to become effective allies. The AYF-WUS expects all Armenians to build solidarity with the Black community, alongside all other oppressed groups and contribute to their fight for justice and equality.

