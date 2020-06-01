Armenian prime minister says he and his family contract COVID-19

YEREVAN, June 1. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family members have contracted the novel coronavirus, he said during an online broadcast on his Facebook page on Monday.

“I have passed a test for the coronavirus. Unfortunately <…> I have a coronavirus infection. After that my family members were also tested and unfortunately they also have the infection. We don’t have any symptoms, the temperature is normal. Now all of us have been self-isolated, I will be working from home. There are all conveniences here,” the Armenian prime minister said.

According to Pashinyan, it’s highly likely that he contracted COVID-19 during a working meeting. “Since I observed all safety rules I hope that I have not infected other members of the government. All of us have to comply with epidemiological rules of safety – to wear masks, observe social distance and often wash hands,” he stressed.

