Armenian family businesses being destroyed in LA amid the riots

Digital journalist Wally Sarkeesian took to his Facebook to share photos of the Armenian family’s business destroyed by thieves in Los Angeles amid the ongoing riots.

“Los Angeles: Armenian 30 year old family business which was completely destroyed, inventory stolen and vandalized last night!!! thugs and thieves who attacked, destroyed and stole not a protestors but Thugs…” he wrote.

Associated Press also reported that “damage from Saturday’s violence included windows shattered at nearly every shop along a stretch of trendy Melrose Avenue.”

According to it, Alan Kokozian looked through a hole in the roof of Tony K’s Shoe Store, where the fire had burned and most of his inventory was either stolen or damaged. As the AP noted, he had pleaded for people to spare his establishment and was struck in the head with a bottle.

“This was not a political protest,” Kokozian noted.

Earlier, LA mayor has announced 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the city amid the riots caused by the death of African-American George Floyd killed by the police officer in Minnesota.

https://news.am/eng/news/582092.html