Armenia reports 210 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 9,402

The confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia increased by 210 as of Monday morning, bringing the country total to 9,402.

Eight patients died in the past 24 hours, raising the registered fatalities to 139

The National Center for Disease Control, and Prevention reports five more deaths of coronavirus patients from causes unrelated to the infection. A total of 55 such cases have been registered to date.

The daily number of the recoveries is 16; some 5,896 cases are still under treatment, with 3,402 having overcome the disease. In total, 58,886 tests have been completed.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased patients were aged 81 (male), 63 (male), 65 (male), 73 (female), 82 (female) and 67 (male). All, apart from one person, had pre-existing conditions.

