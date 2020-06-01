Armenia PM, family test positive for COVID-19

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday morning announced live on his Facebook page that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am not at work at the moment for a simple reason. Yesterday it turned out that my coronavirus test is positive. By the way, I want to say that I did not have any symptoms. It’s just that since there were plans to go to the frontline, I decided to take a test, and the test came back positive. Then we were tested with the whole family, and in fact we have a positive result with the whole family,” he said.

https://news.am/eng/news/582058.html