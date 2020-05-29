Masis Mayilian is Re-Appointed Artsakh FM

By my decree, Masis Mayilian was [re-]appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic, newly inaugurated President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Friday stated this live on his Facebook page.

“I have been thinking about it for a long time. I called for cooperation, he accepted, we were just thinking about different formats of cooperation, taking into account the number of votes Mayilian received in the presidential elections,” Harutyunyan said, adding that other options were also discussed.

“Please do not consider this a political trade. We have not conducted political trade, but agreed to assume responsibility together,” the Artsakh President added.

