Join Pope in Rosary on Saturday, May 30

Pray to End Pandemic

Pope Francis on Saturday, May 30, will lead the world in praying the Rosary to end the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Pope will lead the recitation of the Rosary from the Lourdes Grotto in the Vatican Gardens, starting at 5:30 p.m. Rome time.

The event will be broadcast live throughout the world on a host of Vatican channels, with English-language commentary provided.

– Via the Vatican News portal: click here

– Via the Vatican News English YouTube channel: click here

– Live-streamed on our Facebook page: click here

The event will also be live-streamed in the original language (Italian) accompanied by Sign Language used in Italy : click here

The event was announced in a statement by the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization and published May 26, 2020, by the Holy See Press Office.

“The Holy Father will put at Mary’s feet the many anxieties and sorrows of humanity, further aggravated by the spread of COVID-19,” the statement underscored.

“The appointment for the end of the Marian month,” it continued, “is a further sign of closeness and consolation for all those that, in different ways, have been affected by the coronavirus, in the certainty that the Heavenly Mother will not disregard the requests for protection.”

