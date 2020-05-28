Armenia celebrates 102nd anniversary of First Republic today

Armenia is celebrating the 102nd anniversary of its first independent statehood today.

The First Republic traces its roots back to the heroic battles of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa. Founded in a difficult period for the nation, however, it was destined to have a short-lived history. The country ceased to exist as an independent state unit following the establishment of the Soviet rule on December 2, 1920.

The independent statehood was proclaimed by the Armenian National Council in Tbilisi after the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic (May 28, 1918).

Hovhannnes Kajazanuni was named the country’s prime minister. On its first anniversary, however, the government of the First Republic was already led by Alexander Khatisyan who proclaimed Armenia an Independent and United Republic.

In the early period of independence, most of Armenia’s regions were under Turkish occupation. The Ottoman troops had reached the country’s capital, which at the time was officially known as Erivan (Yerevan). But the subsequent victories in Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa halted the Turks’ progress, neutralizing the peril of physical annihilation looming over the people.

On June 4, 1918 the Treaty of Batum was signed between the Ottoman Empire and the Transcaucasian Republics (Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan). Under the document, composed of 14 articles, part of the provinces of Yerevan, Echmiadzin, Alexandropol, Daralagyaz and Borchalu and New Bayazet were incorporated into the territory of Armenia. The first parliament was formed on the basis of the Armenian National Council.

The Day of the First Republic has been officially celebrated since 1992 as the symbol of the Armenian statehood’s rebirth.

