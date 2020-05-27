Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan on Coronavirus, Philanthropy and Immigration

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is due to enter phase 3 clinical trial in July. The company’s Chairman, Noubar Afeyan, who is also the founder of Flagship Pioneering, is cautiously optimistic about the speedy approach to vaccine development. He talks to CivilNet’s Syuzanna Petrosyan about Moderna, his philanthropic activities, and his path from an immigrant teenager fleeing civil war to a successful science innovator.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/05/27/Moderna-s-Noubar-Afeyan-on-Coronavirus-Philanthropy-and-Immigration/385772