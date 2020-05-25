Armenia Returns Citizens from Russia, Turkey and United States • MassisPost

YEREVAN — 168 Armenian citizens have been transported from Turkey to Armenia via Georgia on 4 buses amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 22.

The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia said it had negotiated with Georgian authorities to be provided with a corridor.

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia took care of food provision, disinfection and transportation up to the Bagratashen checkpoint in Georgian territory.

On May 23, 104 citizens, including 29 children, were returned to Armenia from Krasnodar International Airport on a flight provided by Armenian Government.

Priority for returning to Armenia was given to RA citizens, disabled people, returnees and conscripts who were previously registered and had children.

Also on May 23 a group of 52 people returned from the United States to Armenia with transit in the Netherlands.

Consul Davit Mirzakhanyan, in collaboration with the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles met them at the Amsterdam airport and provided necessary assistance.

