Armenia PM’s wife, His Holiness Aram I hold phone talks

Wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations Anna Hakobyan today held phone talks with His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia.

Hakobyan asked about the state of the Armenian community of Lebanon and particularly touched upon the activities and problems of the Birds Nest Armenian Orphanage (Trchnots Pouyn).

The interlocutors also discussed several issues of mutual interest.

