6 staffers and 9 children at Mari Izmirlian Orphanage infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. 6 staffers and 9 children of the Mari Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Armenian labor and social affairs minister’s spokesperson Sona Martirsoyan told Armenpress.

“46 representatives of the orphanage have been tested. 15 tested positive for the coronavirus – 6 staffers and 9 children. No one has been hospitalized yet because of the absence of any symptoms. Both the staffers and the children feel well”, the spokesperson said, adding that few days ago one of the nurses had a 37,6 degree fever and has been immediately isolated. The nurse is currently at home pending test result.

The Mari Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO provides care to a total of 102 children.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 7,113, out of which 3,145 have already recovered. The death toll has reached 87.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

