Armenia PM sends congratulatory messages on occasion of Eid Al-Fitr

On the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (“Festival of Breaking the Fast”), Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to the Presidents of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Prime Ministers of the Republic of Tunisia, the Republic of Iraq and the Lebanese Republic, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, the Emir of the State of Qatar and the Emir of the State of Kuwait, wishing them good health and happiness.

Prime Minister wished the friendly nations of those countries peace and welfare and expressed confidence in the expansion of cooperation in the future.

https://news.am/eng/news/580566.html