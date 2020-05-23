Syrian-Armenian Women Switch to Mask Production to Help Stop Spread of COVID-19

Arpi, Melvina, Tamar, Tamar and Lusin are sewing masks 8 hours a day.

Before the spread of the coronavirus, the Syrian-Armenian seamstresses of Yerevan’s Nor Arev company were sewing eco bags and clothes for children.

Under the leadership of Vani Nalbandian, they have switched to producing 100 to 200 masks a day to help Armenians against the spread of COVID-19.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2020/05/22/Syrian-Armenian-Women-Switch-to-Mask-Production-to-Help-Stop-Spread-of-COVID-19/385494