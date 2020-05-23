Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan, Catholicos not invited to Karabakh President’s inauguration

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: All the guests from Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], who took part in the open-air party following Arayik Haroutyunyan’s inauguration, are planed to be tested [for COVID-19]. The information was confirmed by the newly elected President’s spokesperson, Vahram Poghosyan, admitting that the organizers of the event failed in organizational issues, the social distance between the guests was not maintained.

Although Haroutyunyan’s inauguration was marked by a controversial photo of a party at the Mulberry Park, it overshadowed key issues such as the selection of guests.

The newly elected authorities of Artsakh had invited the “revolutionary elite,” many former and current officials, politicians had been ignored. For example, there was no invitation to the President of the CC [Constitutional Court] [of Armenia], Hrayr Tovmasyan, the Catholicos [of All Armenians, Karekin II], the RA third President, Serzh Sargsyan.

The speaker did not agree that the selection of guests was made in a political context, he said just the opposite: they will not interfere in the internal affairs of Armenia, they will maintain neutrality.

He noted that 50 percent of the population of Artsakh and 80 percent—of Armenia were offended by them, as many of them have warm relations with Arayik Haroutyunyan. “I, personally, did not make the list, I cannot say why, but we were guided by the current situation; we could not invite everyone.

Primarily, the businessmen who have invested in Artsakh have been invited; but again, it has not been possible to invite everyone. We hope that they and the parliamentarians have not been offended by us.”

