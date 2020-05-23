COVID-19: Armenia records highest number of new cases – 374 | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day in Armenia – 374. The total cumulative number of confirmed cases has reached 6302.

62 people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2936.

3 patients – aged 74, 86 and 54 – died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 77. All of the latest fatalities had pre-existing health conditions, according to health authorities.

Another 4 people infected with the virus died – bringing the number of fatalities unrelated to the COVID-19 to 32. Health authorities say these 32 individuals who were infected with the coronavirus died because of other pre-existing conditions.

The number of active cases stands at 3257.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

