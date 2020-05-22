Concert: Homage to Aznavour on 96th birthday

Concert Hommage pour l'anniversaire de Charles Aznavour / Համերգ՝ նվիրված Շառլ Ազնավուրի տարեդարձին Concert Hommage pour l'anniversaire de Charles Aznavour / Համերգ՝ նվիրված Շառլ Ազնավուրի տարեդարձինAvec Hélène Segara, Frédéric Zeitoun, Joana Mendil, Narine Dovlatyan (Official), Gérard Ferrer ( Alma Ritano ), Amandine Bourgeois, Michel Leeb, et beaucoup d'autres !La Fondation Aznavour adresse des remerciements particuliers à l'organisateur du concert Frank Ohanessian / Frank Événements !#AznavourFoundation #CharlesAznavour96 Posted by Aznavour Foundation on Friday, May 22, 2020

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Aznavour Foundation streams a concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour’s 96th birth anniversary.

Charles Aznavour’s last concert took place in Tokyo on 17 September 2018.

Charles Aznavour passed away aged 94 on October 1, 2018. France paid him a national tribute at Hôtel des Invalides. The ceremony was chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Charles Aznavour was laid to rest in the family vault outside Paris after a private funeral at the city’s St John the Baptist Armenian cathedral.

https://en.armradio.am/2020/05/22/concert-homage-to-aznavour-on-96th-birthday/