Aronian advances to quartet-final at Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is placed the 8th in the 11-round eliminations at Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge second leg and secured the last quarterfinals slot with 5.5 points.

The matches of the quarter-finals will be played in pairs where Aronian will face Nakamura. Yu Yangyi v Ding Liren will start on Saturday, while Carlsen v So and Dubov v Karjakin will kick off on Sunday.Russian Alexander Grischuk also scored 5.5 but crashed out due to low tiebreak.

To remind, the second leg of the million-dollar Chess Tour featured 12 selected players. The semifinalists are assured of a place in Online Chess Masters, while the winner qualifies for the USD 300,000 Grand Final in August.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/22/Aronian/2296342