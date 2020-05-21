His Holiness Aram I holds phone talks with former and current Karabakh Presidents

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia has held phone talks with the former and newly elected Presidents of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan, as reported on the website of Antelias.

During the talks with Bako Sahakyan, the Catholicos touched upon his close partnership with Bako Sahakyan for further empowerment of Artsakh throughout the years.

During the talks with Arayik Harutyunyan, the Supreme Patriarch reaffirmed the partnership of the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia with the Republic of Artsakh with the same spirit and commitment, and the newly elected President of Artsakh recalled his frequent visits to the Mayravank Monastery in Antelias and the contributions that the Catholicosate of the Holy See of Cilicia has made to the prosperity of Artsakh.

