Garo Paylan responds to Turkey President

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan has responded to the Turkish president’s statement that people taking dollars out of the country won’t be pardoned.

Garo Paylan tweeted the following: “All the people who have taken dollars to Panama, Malta and Isle of Man are very close to the government. If you have the courage, show the documents to the nation.”

https://news.am/eng/news/579744.html