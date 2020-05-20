Aronian loses to Carlsen at Lindores Abbey Chess

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shares the 6-7th position with Russia’s Alexandr Grischuk after four rounds of Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Wednesday.

Aronain came victorious in his opening-round game against Alireza Firouzja of Iran, lost to World Champion Magnus Carlsen before drawing with Alexandr Grischuk and Ding Liren. Carlsen, Nakamura, Wesley So and Sergey Karjakin share the lead with three points. Aronian has scored two points.

The second leg of the million-dollar Chess Tour features 12 select players. The semifinalists are assured of a place in next month’s Online Chess Masters while the winner qualifies for the USD 300,000 Grand Final in August.

