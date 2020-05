Importance of Contact Tracing to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Rose and Alex Pilibos Principal Dr. Alina Dorian is leading a team at UCLA to advance contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a partnership launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom that includes UCSF. Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian discussed the process with her during a video interview on Friday

http://asbarez.com/194228/importance-of-contact-tracing-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19/