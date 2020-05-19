Armenian President, Moderna CEO discuss ways to overcome Covid-19 situation – Public Radio of Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian has talked to American-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan, whose company is working on the creation of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The President holds long-distance talks and discussions with well-known Armenian figures and businessmen, specialists in various fields, who are involved in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic in various countries and companies, including the development of a vaccine.

The American company Moderna, co-founded and headed by Noubar Afeyan, is actively working on the development of a vaccine against coronavirus.

Noubar Afeyan briefed President Sarkissian on the positive results of the vaccine testing.

The President wished success to Nuoar Afeyan in his endeavors, noting that the combination of experience and knowledge will lead to positive results.

The President of Armenia and the American-Armenian businessman also exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation in Armenia and the opportunities and ways to overcome it. The President stressed the need to work together to overcome the situation, noting that only with joint efforts it is possible to get out of this new ordeal.

Moderna Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday.

The data comes from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial that kicked off in March. The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 under development intended to protect against the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 4.7 million people globally and killed over 317,000.

Overall, the study showed the vaccine was safe and all study participants produced antibodies against the virus.

