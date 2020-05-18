Nicolas Aznavour responds to publication of Armenian Public Council

In January of this year, Mr. Nicolas Aznavour, the Co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aznavour Foundation, wrote a letter to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan regarding the discussions around renaming of the Zvartnots International Airport.

Responding to the active public discussions in the media on the subject of Zvartnots International Airport’s renaming starting from 2018, as well as today’s publication by the Public Council of RA, Mr. Nicolas Aznavour expressed his position on the matter. We consider it necessary to highlight that Mr. Nicolas Aznavour did not apply for the renaming of the airport, and such emphasis in the media publications is considered unacceptable.

“In 2018, after my father’s passing, we were informed about a campaign to rename the airport after him and the Foundation also received some requests. Our family was in mourning at that time and we did not react to those letters and announcements. But recently we found out that starting from January 11th a new wave of the same initiative has appeared in different media outlets and social media, including polls meant to evaluate the public’s reaction to naming the airport after Charles Aznavour. The biggest takeover from the media and the discussions was that people are very positive about renaming the airport after my father, but they also have a strong attachment to the name Zvartnots. This leads us to believe that the best option would be to keep the same name by adding Charles Azavour’s name to it: Zvartnots International Airport after Charles Aznavour. There is a widespread practice in the world and here are some examples: Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport, Rome–Fiumicino International Airport “Leonardo da Vinci”, Rio de Janeiro–Antonio Carlos Jobim/Galeão International Airport, Warsaw Frederic Chopin Airport, Lisbon International Airport after Humberto Delgado, Barcelona–El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, etc.

I am aware that for naming purposes the Government requires permission from families and the right holders. With this letter, I would like to express our willingness and encouragement to add Charles Aznavour’s name to the name of the Zvartnots Airport. We are certain that the new name will bring more international attention towards our country and help us in promoting Armenia to the world”.

The Aznavour Foundation considers it important to note the fact that Mr. Nicolas Aznavour did not call for renaming of the airport, but expressed the family’s positive attitude on the subject. The Aznavour family attaches great importance to public opinion and wants to emphasize that the best solution would be to incorporate the new name, while preserving the old one, following the international experience.

https://news.am/eng/news/579389.html