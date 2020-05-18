Kim Kardashian unveils a line of face masks as part of Skims brand

Toyin Owoseje

Kim Kardashian West has joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by launching a range of face masks.

The 39-year-old reality star’s underwear brand Skims has released a line of non-medical face masks designed for all-day wear. Just like the undergarments, the reusable masks are seamless, breathable and stretchy.

The masks launched Saturday in five tonal colors — Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx — with prices starting at $8. Kardashian West took to Twitter just hours after launching the new product to inform fans that the collection had sold out.”

Unfortunately our @skims face masks have sold today but we are working with out local partner in LA to produce more as quickly as possible,” she told her 64 million followers.

https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/kim-kardashian-skims-face-masks-intl-scli/index.html