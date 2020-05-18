Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes to stay at Roma

Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals he wants to stay at Roma and targets a place in the Champions League next season.

As Football Italia reports, Mkhitaryan’s future in the Italian capital is uncertain, as Arsenal and Roma are yet to agree on the attacking midfielder’s future.

“From the first day I arrived in Rome, I felt good in the city and with the team,” he told during an interview with the Armenian Embassy.

“It would obviously be nice to stay here. The main target is to reach the Champions League and to win titles.

“Serie A has its particularities, many underestimates it, but it’s fascinating as a championship. Perhaps it’s not like it was 20 years ago, but I’m happy to see the competition continuing to grow and my loan from last year speaks for itself.

“I’m happy to play in Italy. I had heard the fans here were crazy in a good way. But I didn’t think they really were. I’m very happy to play for Roma and their fans.”

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/18/Henrikh-Mkhitaryan/2293685