Chief Rabbi of Poland on John Paul II

‘No One in History has Done More to Erase the Scourge of Antisemitism’

PAWEŁ RYTEL-ANDRIANIK

We publish the full text:

The Jewish community of Poland, together with Jews throughout the world, always remembers the life of Pope John Paul II. In the centennial year of his birth, we take a moment to recognize the profound impact he had on the world as a whole and for us particularly on Jewish-Christian reconciliation and dialogue. Pope John Paul II embodied the essential quality of mutual respect and honoring every human being as a creation of God. No other Pope has done more to heal the painful wounds and did more than anyone else in history to effectively erase the scourge of antisemitism.

Pope John Paul’s bold steps in recognizing Jewish suffering during his visit to Auschwitz, acknowledging the State of Israel as central to Jewish life and faith and apologizing for Christian persecution of Jews throughout history, act as testaments to his ultimate aspiration regarding Jewish/Christian relations: the Pope stated his unwavering desire to not just mend the fracture but to „deepen dialogue in loyalty and friendship, in respect for one another’s convictions, taking as a fundamental basis the elements of the revelation which we have in common as a great spiritual patrimony”.

We also remember with deep gratitude the role he played in supporting the Polish society’s effort to recover the homeland’s freedom and independence, in mutual respect and without violence.

May his memory and actions be for us and the entire world, a shared blessing and an inspiration for us to commit to continue his mission of peace, mutual respect, and brotherly love.

Michael Schudrich

Chief Rabbi of Poland

