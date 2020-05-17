Henrikh Mkhitaryan aims at Champions League title with Roma – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan aims at Champions league trophy with Roma. The midfielder says he feels home in Italy.

“Since the first day I arrived here in Rome, I feel very good in the club, in the city, and of course it would be nice to stay here,” Mkhitaryan told the program “A Day With…” sponsored by the Italian Embassy in Yerevan.

“The main target will be the Champions League Cup, other wins and titles,” Mkhitaryan said of his goals.

Speaking about the different leagues he played for, Mkhitaryan said “people underrate the Serie A, the Italian League, but it’s more than interesting to play here. The league is getting better and better, and last year’s transfers speak for themselves.” For him, playing for “crazy” Italian fans is a pleasure.

Mkhitaryan says Italian are very much like Armenians, and it makes life easier. He says the language is the only difference.

Henrikh wants to achieve more in the coming years. “I do not have a lot of time left until the end of my football career, but I’m pretty sure that I’m doing my best to achieve more, because at the end of your football career everyone will remember what you have done for the club, what titles you have won.. It’s very important to leave a positive note by winning a trophy or doing something good for the club,” he said.

Mkhitaryan, who speaks seven languages, says he always thought of learning Italian or Spanish. “Now I have a chance to learn Italian and I’m doing good. People are happy with my Italian. I already give some interviews, and on the pitch it’s easier to communicate with teammates.”

Henrikh Mhitarayn always had a dream, and he always knew where he wanted to go. “I became a football player because of my father, and I’m thankful to him that I chose this sport and this job, because I don’t see myself without football.”

“I always had a dream to play in the best European Championships and the best European clubs. And I’ve fulfilled my dream. I’m working hard and mixing my talent with hard work. It’s not always easy, but sometimes you must make a sacrifice,” the Armenian said.

He follows one philosophy – work hard, believe in yourself and never give up.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu