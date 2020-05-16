An alternative Eurovision show will be aired today

Although the Eurovision Song contest, which was due to be held this weekend in Rotterdam, was cancelled, an alternative show to celebrate the entries will be shown this weekend.

It has been announced that there will be airing an alternative Eurovision show this weekend, the same weekend the actual contest was supposed to take place in The Netherlands.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will show all 41 entrants that were due to perform and missed out on the chance to compete and will be aired all across Europe.

It will give a chance for people to experience all the entries, despite the contest not going ahead.

The show will also look at the people in Europe affected by the coronavirus and the frontline workers helping to fight the virus.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will be aired on RTE this Saturday, 16 May at 8pm.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/05/16/Eurovision-show/2292726